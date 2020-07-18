Punjab reports 442 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab reported 442 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the provincial number of infections to 89,465, according to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Eight more people died from the infection during this period, taking the total deaths to 2,067.

The number of total tests in Punjab has now reached to 626,367. So far 65,009 patients have recovered from the pandemic.

According to district-wise details of coronavirus cases, According to district-wise details of the fresh cases, Lahore reported 130 cases, Kasur one, Shiekhupura two, Rawalpindi 46, Jhelum two, Chakwal 9, Gujranwala 15, Sialkot three, Gujrat 21, Mandibahuddin 7, Multan 29, Vehari 14, and Faisalabad 18.

The country reported 1,918 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 259,998.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 47 deaths were also reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number fatalities to 5,475.

Read more: Asad Umar dispels impression covid cases dropping due to reduced testing

23,011 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered patients in the country has mounted to 198,509 while 57,886 people are under treatment, of whom 1,604 are in critical condition.

Comments

comments