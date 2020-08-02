Punjab reports 116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Covid-19 cases continued to decline in Punjab as the province reported 116 new infections in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total count of coronavirus cases has reached to 93,173 in Punjab, whereas, two more succumbed to COVID-19 today, taking the death count to 2,144.

The province has conducted overall 735,699 detection tests and 82,552 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), six more deaths were reported due to the virus in the country in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,976.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,010,170 coronavirus tests and 14,003 in past 24 hours. 248,577 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far. The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 25,146.

Till now 120,550 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,873 in Punjab, 33,958 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,732 in Balochistan, 15,014 in Islamabad 2,105 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,073 in Azad Kashmir.

