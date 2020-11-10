Punjab reports 12 deaths, 407 infections by COVID-19

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected 407 people during the last 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,420 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 407 fresh cases, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 107,329.

Maximum cases of the virus in Punjab 152, were reported from Lahore

The spokesperson said that as many as 97,651 people have recuperated from the disease.

Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in various localities of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

In Lahore, smart lockdown has been imposed in New Muslim Town C Block, Iqbal Town Raza Block, Sikandar Block and Umar Block, Garden Town, Cavalry Ground, DHA Phase One A and Phase 6.

In Multan, areas including Naqshband Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Mepco Colony, Khawaja Abad, Multan Kutcheri and Saadat Colony have been put under smart lockdown.

Meanwhile, Fauji Foundation, University New Lalazar, Girls High School Kahuta are also under smart lockdown slapped by the Punjab government.

According to the spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman all medical services, laboratories and pharmacies will remain open 24 hours.

