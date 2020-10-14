Punjab reports 122 COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab on Wednesday reported 122 new cases of novel coronavirus and six deaths by the disease during last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province has reached to 101,014 with addition of 122 new cases in last 24 hours.

The death count by COVID-19 in Punjab has reached to 2,270 as six more patients died by the disease in last 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

The province has conducted 14,08,864 tests so far, health department spokesperson said.

Overall 96,972 patients of COVID-19 have recovered to health in Punjab.

People should follow the protective measures to save them from the disease, Primary and Secondary Healthcare department spokesperson said.

After a significant decrease in the coronavirus cases in Punjab, the number of cases has again started surging gradually.

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus-related complications in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,601.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 471 fresh infections surfaced when 28,022 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 320,463.

Around 305,080 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with addition of 471 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours. There are a total of 8,782 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Of the total patients under treatment, 518 are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 39,43,734 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 140,756 cases, Punjab 101,014, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,427, Balochistan 15,577, Islamabad 17,526, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,198, and Gilgit Baltistan 3,965.

Comments

comments