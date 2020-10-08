Punjab reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab on Thursday reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 with two deaths by the disease in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement today said that the province have 1521 active cases of coronavirus. He said Punjab have overall 10,02,72 cases of novel coronavirus, while 96,506 patients have recovered to health.

“In last 24 hours two patients died by COVID-19, while total count of deaths by the disease in Punjab has been 2,247,” the chief minister said.

The health authorities in Punjab have conducted 10,712 tests in the period and detected 124 positive cases of novel coronavirus, he said.

Overall 13,29,042 coronavirus diagnosis tests have been conducted in the province, so far, Chief Minister Buzdar said.

Pakistan reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,544.

As many as 31,168 samples were tested during this period, out of which 583 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 316,934 with the addition of the new cases. There are 8,015 active Covid-19 cases as 302,000 patients have recuperated from the infection.

More than 3.7 million tests have been conducted in the country. As many as 497 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 139,195 cases of novel coronavirus, Punjab 100,272, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,175, Balochistan 15,460, Islamabad 17,009, Gilgit Baltistan 3,886, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,937.

