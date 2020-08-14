Punjab reports 128 new cases of novel coronavirus in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 128 new coronavirus cases and one death over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 94,993 and fatalities to 2,180.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that as many as 80,8169 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the province, out of which 94,993 turned out to be positive.

In last 24 hours a patient died of COVID-19 in the province, spokesperson said.

A total of 86,404 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far, the statement said.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a statement said that as many as 626 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 287,300.

Across the country, 14 people died due to coronavirus-related complications during this period, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,153.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 15,932 as 265,215 patients have recuperated.

As many as 15,932 more samples were tested over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.2 million. 1,333 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the country, 144 of whom are struggling for their lives on vents.

Thus far, 125,289 cases have been detected in Sindh, 94,993 in Punjab, 35,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,062 in Balochistan, 15,342 in Islamabad, 2,167 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,426 in Gilgit Baltistan.

