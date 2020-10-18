Punjab reports 134 new cases of novel coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab on Sunday reported 134 new cases of novel coronavirus and 10 deaths by the disease during last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province has reached to 101,559 with addition of 134 new cases in last 24 hours.

The death count by COVID-19 in Punjab has reached to 2,298 as 10 more patients died by the disease in last 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

In new cases, 77 reported from Lahore, 13 cases from Multan and 10 new cases from Rawalpindi, according to the spokesperson.

Overall 97,219 patients of COVID-19 have recovered to health in Punjab.

After a downward trend of the reported cases of coronavirus in Punjab, the number of cases has again started surging gradually.

Sixteen more people died of coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll from the disease to 6,654.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 567 fresh infections surfaced when 32,062 samples were tested during this period, increasing the national tally of cases to 323,019.

Around 307,069 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with addition of 429 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 9,296 from which 534 patients are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 4,074,024 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 141,713 cases, Punjab 101,559, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,598, Balochistan 15,669, Islamabad 17,996, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,437, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,047.

