LAHORE: 1,468 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 77,740.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 17 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,784. Thus far, 28,266 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

1,468 new cases emerged when 7,996 tests were conducted in the province over the past 24 hours.

1/3#PUNJAB #COVIDUpdates

2nd July | 09:00 PST Positive cases today: 1,468

Active cases: 49,474

Positive cases to date: 77,740

Death so far: 1,784

Fatalities in 24hrs: 17

Recoveries: 28,266

Tests today: 7,996

Total tests: 509, 505@UsmanAKBuzdar @GOPunjabPK @BBCUrdu — Primary Healthcare Department-Punjab (@PSHDept) July 2, 2020

A total of 509,505 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

According to district-wise details of cases, Lahore has so far reported 39,665, Nankana Sahib 291, Kasur 536, Shiekhupura 958, Rawalpindi 5,967, Jhelum 335, Attock 376, Chakwal 206, Gujranwala 2,786, Sialkot 1,946, Narowal 200, Gujrat 2,052, Hafizabad 506, Mandibahuddin 256, Multan 4,669, Khanewal 257, Vehari 373, and Faisalabad 4,669.

Chiniot has reported 260, Toba Tek Sing 522, Jhang 314, Rahim Yar Khan 989, Sargodha 801, Mianwali 358, Khushab 175, Bhakkar 166, Bahawalnagar 365, Bahawalpur 1,193,Lodhran 196, DG Khan 1021, Muzaffargarh 812, Rajanpur 160, Layyah 280, Sahiwal 598, Okara 260, and Pakpattan 146.

Comments

comments