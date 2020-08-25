Punjab reports 158 new cases of Covid-19, four deaths

LAHORE: Punjab reported 158 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,391.

According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, four more people died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

More than 0.8mn samples have been tested for the presence of Covid-19 thus far. Whereas, the number of people recuperating from the infection has surged to 92,289.

The number of people died from the disease in the province stands at 2,192.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completed weeded out.

It is pertinent to mention here that the novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 6, 255.

Read More: WHO says 172 countries engaging with global COVID-19 vaccine plan

According to latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the deadly virus infected 450 more people during this period, raising the tally of cases to 293,711.

As many as 24,231 samples were tested for the presence of Covid-19, out of which 450 turned out to be positive. The number of active cases of the disease has gone down to 9,031 as 278, 425 patients have recuperated.

Comments

comments