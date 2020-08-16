Punjab reports 188 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 188 new coronavirus cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 95,391 and fatalities to 2,182, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that as many as 824,125 diagnostic tests have been conducted for COVID-19 across the province, out of which 95,391 turned out to be positive.

A total of 87,441 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far, the statement said.

As many as 670 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 288,717.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), six people died due to coronavirus-related complications during this period, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,168.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,248 as 266,301 patients have recuperated.

As many as 24,022 more samples were tested over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.2 million. 1,308 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the country, 141 of whom are struggling for their lives on vents.

Thus far, 125,904 cases have been detected in Sindh, 95,391 in Punjab, 35,153 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,224 in Balochistan, 15,378 in Islamabad, 2,181 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,486 in Gilgit Baltistan.

