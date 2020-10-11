Punjab reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

LAHORE: Punjab on Sunday reported 203 new cases of novel coronavirus with five deaths by the disease in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that most cases of COVID-19, 106 in the province were reported in Lahore, while 14 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi in last 24 hours.

Overall death toll by coronavirus in Punjab has reached to 2,257 with five more deaths by the disease, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan on Sunday reported 12 more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll from the disease to 6,570.

As per the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC), as many as 28,893 samples were tested during this period, out of which 666 detected positive.

The overall number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached to 318,932. There are 8,904 active Covid-19 cases as 303,458 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 483 patients are in critical condition.

More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 140,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,687 in Punjab, 38,329 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,296 in Islamabad, 15,520 in Balochistan, 3,045 in Azad Kashmir and 3,924 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,549 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,257 in Punjab, 1,263 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 188 in Islamabad, 89 in GB and 78 in Azad Kashmir.

