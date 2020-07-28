LAHORE: Punjab healthcare department has confirmed 206 new cases of COVID-19 in the province during last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The tally of novel coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached to 92,279, a spokesperson of the provincial health department said in a statement.

In Lahore 70 new cases of coronavirus reported, while in Multan 14 new cases diagnosed.

The province has reported nine more deaths from the disease, which increased the death toll in Punjab to 2125, spokesperson said.

Moreover, 81,265 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

As many as 936 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 275,225 and fatalities to 5,865.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 936 new cases were detected after 19,610 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

Overall 26,924 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 242,436 patients have recuperated from the disease across the country. Pakistan has conducted overall 1,909,846 tests so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

118,824 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 92,279 in Punjab, 33,510 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,624 in Balochistan, 14,938 in Islamabad, 2,040 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,010 in Gilgit Baltistan.

