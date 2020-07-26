Punjab reports 210 new coronavirus cases, three deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 210 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 91,901.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, three more people died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,116.

12 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 81,253 in the province.

The province has conducted overall 692,613 virus tests so far.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government had decided to close markets and shopping malls before Eid-ul-Azha to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Sources said the markets and shopping malls will be closed two to three days before Eidul Azha. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also ordered to impose smart lockdown in the province on Eidul Azha after Punjab chief secretary recommended to shut markets under smart lockdown ahead of Eid.

Sources said that cattle markets, utility stores, milk shops, tandoors and medical stores will remain open during the lockdown. The notification in this regard will be issued soon.

