LAHORE: Punjab reported as many as 22 deaths and 2,040 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections in the province to 306,929.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 22 more people died of the virus during this period, pushing the death toll by coronavirus to 8,572.

Of the 2,040 new cases, Lahore reported 1,049 coronavirus infections.

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 79 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll from the disease to 18,149.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,213 new infections surfaced when 45,954 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.16%, the NCOC said.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 834,146 with the addition of 4,213 new cases. Thus far, 728,044 patients have recuperated from the disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country has soared to 5,377.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 306,929, Sindh 285,626, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 120,064, Islamabad 76,209, Balochistan 22,620, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,371 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,327.

