Punjab reports 2275 Covid cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab recorded as many as 2,275 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said in a statement on Monday.

In a day 15 more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province, Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached 6,587, the health department stated.

Lahore reported 1,362 new cases of the virus in a single day, according to the health department. In Rawalpindi 92 cases of novel coronavirus reported in 24 hours.

In the third wave of Covid-19, steep surge of infections being reported in Pakistan’s largest province causing serious concerns across the country.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid today said that 18,000 to 19,000 people are being vaccinated against the coronavirus in the province on a daily basis.

Speaking to ARY News, she said more than 400,000 people, including health professionals and elderly citizens, have thus far been inoculated. Punjab plans to vaccinate all of its elderly population by April-end, she added.

Coronavirus has claimed 43 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,821.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 4,323 fresh infections of COVID-19 were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases across the country was recorded at 61,450 and the positivity rate stood at 9.96 per cent, according to the NCOC.

Comments

comments