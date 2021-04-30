Punjab reports 2,296 new Covid infections, 83 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab reported as many as 2,296 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections in the province to 301,114.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 83 more people died of the virus during this period, pushing the death toll to 8,410.

Also Read: Stay home, stay safe: NCOC announces six-day Eid holidays amid COVID surge

Of the 2,296 new cases, Lahore reported 1,086 while 30 more people succumbed to the disease in the provincial capital.

A total of 18,962 samples were tested, out of which 2,296 turned out to positive.

Also Read: Punjab govt mulls complete lockdown in some cities before Eid: sources

Pakistan recorded 131 more COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 17,811.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data, 5,112 persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period, taking the number of positive cases to 820,823. A total of 49,099 tests were conducted.

Comments

comments