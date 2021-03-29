Punjab reports 2309 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 2309 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in last 24 hours, provincial health department said in a statement on Monday.

“In a day 17 more patients of the disease have died by coronavirus in the province,” Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated.

The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 6244, the health department stated.

“Lahore has reported 1478 new cases of the virus in a single day,” according to the health department.

In the third wave of Covid-19, steep surge of infections being reported in Pakistan’s largest province causing serious concerns across the country.

Test positivity ratio in 26 districts of the country, including 14 districts of Punjab, has reached to eight percent or above amid raging third wave of the coronavirus cases.

Keeping in view the surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, the provincial government was considering imposing a complete lockdown in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will especially attend the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting today, which will take final decision about the lockdown in Lahore.

Test positivity ratio of coronavirus in Lahore has reached to alarming 17 percent and 15 percent in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

Comments

comments