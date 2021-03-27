Punjab reports 2330 new Covid cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 2330 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said in a meeting on Saturday.

The chief minister was chairing the session on coronavirus situation in Punjab via video link from Multan.

Provincial chief minister said that 43 more patients of the disease have died, which increased overall death toll by coronavirus to 6188.

He said that total tally of active cases in Punjab has reached to 21,311.

In last 24 hours 16,473 tests were conducted while 2330 new cases of the disease detected.

The meeting reviewed the situation of the pandemic and implementation of the precautionary measures in the province.

The chief minister expressed concern over the soaring cases of coronavirus and directed for strict implementation of the SOPs.

The third wave of the pandemic is more lethal, he said adding that the disease can be subdued with the cooperation of the people.

He advised citizens to wear masks compulsorily while going out of their homes.

Earlier, the chief secretary briefed the meeting about the current situation of coronavirus in Punjab and implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Coronavirus has claimed 67 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,158.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 67 more lives while 4,468 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 42,384 and the positivity rate stands at 10.09 per cent.

Comments

comments