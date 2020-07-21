Punjab reports 253 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Punjab on Tuesday reported 253 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 90,444.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Seven more people died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,090.

As many as 66,021 patients have recovered while overall 656,104 tests have been conducted so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,013 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in last four weeks, and 40 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 266,092 and fatalities to 5,639.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 17,783 tests were conducted in last 24 hours, which led to the emergence of 1,013 new infections.

Thus far, 208,030 patients have recuperated from the disease while 52,447 are undergoing treatment, of whom 261 are struggling for their lives on vents at various hospitals across the country.

According to the provincial tally of the cases, Sindh has reported 113,553 infections thus far, Punjab 90,444, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 32,243, Balochistan 11,441, Islamabad 14,625, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,922 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,868.

