Punjab reports 2,766 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 28 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, health department officials said on Monday.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 2,766 infections of the novel coronavirus were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

The tally of deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached 7,457 with 28 more deaths. The provincial capital city of Lahore reported 1,413 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, according to the health department.

The novel coronavirus claimed 73 more lives across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,316.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 73 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,152 new cases were reported during the said period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 761,437 as 5,152 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours. As many as 60,162 samples were tested, out of which 5,152 turned out to be positive with an 8.56 per cent positivity rate.

