Punjab reports 2823 new cases, 39 Covid deaths in one day

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 2823 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, provincial health department said in a statement on Sunday.

“In a day 39 more patients of the disease have died by coronavirus in the province,” Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated.

“After a period of 10 months, Lahore has reported 1725 cases of the virus in a single day again,” according to the health department.

In the third wave of Covid-19, steep surge of infections being reported in Pakistan’s largest province causing serious concern across the country.

A new ICU established at the Services Hospital of Lahore for coronavirus patients has been filled rapidly.

“16 new ventilators have been provided to the new ICU ward,” the hospital’s medical superintendent said. The number of overall ventilators has increased to 32 with new addition, hospital official said.

“The number of beds allocated for coronavirus patients has been enhanced to 117 from 73,” MS Dr Muhammad Zahid said.

It is to be mentioned here that yesterday 2330 new cases of the disease detected.

The provincial administration on Saturday imposed smart lock-down in more areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat and Multan.

In a notification, health department said that 19 more areas of Faisalabad, four localities in Gujrat, two areas of Multan and 27 localities in Lahore have been placed under the smart lock-down.

Coronavirus has claimed 57 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 14,215.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) COVID-19 has claimed 57 more lives, while 4,767 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 44,447 and the positivity rate stands at 10.44 per cent.

