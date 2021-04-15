Punjab reports 2,870 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 68 more Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours, quoting health department officials, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department 2,870 infections of novel coronavirus reported in province in the last 24 hours.

The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 7,209 with 68 more deaths in the pandemic.

With addition of 2,870 new cases, the provincial tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged to 258,441, health department said.

Provincial capital city Lahore reported 1,726 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, according to the health department. In Rawalpindi 145 new cases of the virus reported in a day.

Coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,872 on Thursday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 118 more lives and 5,395 fresh infections were reported during the period.

With the latest inclusion of new infections, the number of overall COVID cases currently stands at 739,818. The ratio of positive COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours remained 8.34 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 4,740 people recovered their health, taking the overall number of recovered patients in Pakistan to 646,652.

The health facilities across the country conducted 64,685 coronavirus detection tests.

Comments

comments