Punjab reports 328 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab reported 328 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 89,793.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12 more people died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,079.

As many as 65,436 patients have recovered while overall 644,077 tests have been conducted so far.

According to district-wise breakdown of fresh coronavirus cases, Lahore reported 133 cases, Nankana Sahib and Kasur three each, Shiekhupura one, Rawalpindi twelve, Jhelum three, Chakwal one, Gujranwala 19, Sialkot eight, Gujrat 13, Multan 18, Faisalabad 26, Jhang five, Rahim Yar Khan four, Bahawalpur elevem, Sahiwal five, Okara nine, and Pakpattan four.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1,579 coronavirus cases were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 263,496, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

During the period, 46 deaths from complications related to the coronavirus were recorded as the number of people who have so far succumbed to the virus in the country soared to 5,568.

Sindh has reported 112,118 cases thus far, Punjab 89,793, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,890, Balochistan 11,424, Islamabad 14,576, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,888 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,807.

