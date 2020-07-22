Punjab reports 372 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab on Wednesday reported 372 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 90,816.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, five more people died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,095.

As many as 66,425 patients have recovered while overall 663,539 tests have been conducted so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country reported 1,332 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 267,428 and fatalities to 5,677.

1,332 new cases were detected after 18,331 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

51,283 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 210,468 patients have recuperated from the disease. 17,76,882 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

114,104 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 90,816 in Punjab, 32,523 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,469 in Balochistan, 14,701 in Islamabad, 1,878 Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,937 in Azad Kashmir.

