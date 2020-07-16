LAHORE: Punjab reported 494 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the provincial tally of infections to 88,539, according to Capt retired Muhammad Usman, secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Eight more people died from the infection during this period, taking the total deaths to 2,051.

#Punjab #COVID-19 Update:

16th July, 00:00 PST

Total 494 new cases detected today taking total cases tally to 88,539.

8 precious lives lost today, 2051 lives lost till date. Recovered: 64,247

Tests today: 7,493

Total: 618,999@UsmanAKBuzdar@GOPunjabPK@BBCUrdu — Capt.(R) M. Usman (PAS) (@PSHDept) July 15, 2020

More than 64,000 people in the province have recovered so far.

According to district-wise details of coronavirus cases, Lahore has so far reported 44,868, Nankana Sahib 346, Kasur 657, Shiekhupura 1139, Rawalpindi 6930, Jhelum 397, Attock 493, Chakwal 276, Gujranwala 3036, Sialkot 2141, Narowal 242, Gujrat 2,528, Hafizabad 546, Mandibahuddin 322, Multan 4,999, Khanewal 315, Vehari 564, and Faisalabad 5,513.

Chiniot has reported 284, Toba Tek Singh 661, Jhang 358, Rahim Yar Khan 1140, Sargodha 1003, Mianwali 414, Khushab 218, Bhakkar 252, Bahawalnagar 440, Bahawalpur 1,432, Lodhran 237, DG Khan 1281, Muzaffargarh 907, Rajanpur 244, Layyah 321, Sahiwal 628, Okara 339, and Pakpattan 235.

