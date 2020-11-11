Punjab reports 502 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives and infected 502 people during the last 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, nine more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,429 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported 502 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 107,831.

Maximum cases of the virus in Punjab 233, were reported in Lahore, while 74 new cases surfaced in Rawalpindi during last 24 hours.

Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in various localities of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

In Lahore, smart lockdown has been imposed in New Muslim Town C Block, Iqbal Town Raza Block, Sikandar Block and Umar Block, Garden Town, Cavalry Ground, DHA Phase One A and Phase 6.

In Multan, areas including Naqshband Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Mepco Colony, Khawaja Abad, Multan Kutcheri and Saadat Colony have been put under smart lockdown.

Meanwhile, Fauji Foundation, University New Lalazar, Girls High School Kahuta are also under smart lockdown slapped by the Punjab government.

According to the spokesperson, all medical services, laboratories and pharmacies will remain open 24 hours in the province.

Comments

comments