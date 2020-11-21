Punjab reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab health officials on Saturday reported 564 new cases of novel coronavirus in the province during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, surging the death toll to 2,841 in the province.

The province reported 564 new cases of COVID-19 in a day in the second wave of the pandemic. The overall tally of people infected with the pandemic has reached to 1,13,457.

The count of recuperated patients of the disease in Punjab has reached to 97,966 as 38 more patients recovered, health department spokesman said.

Pakistan has recorded 2,843 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 42 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,603. 1,389 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 371,508, whereas, the active cases stood at 34,974.

A total of 42,752 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 3,28,931 patients have recovered from the disease while 51,41,403 samples have been tested thus far.

