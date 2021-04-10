Punjab reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, 2,628 fresh cases

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 2,628 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, quoting provincial health department ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department 57 more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 6,908.

With addition of 2,628 new infections, the provincial tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged to 246,000.

Overall 294 coronavirus patients recovered in province in last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries from the virus to 200,000.

Provincial capital city Lahore reported 1276 cases of Covid-19 in a day, while 245 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi, according to the health department.

Coronavirus has claimed 100 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,329 on Saturday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed 5,139 fresh infections were reported during 24 hours.

The total count of active cases was recorded at 73,078 and the positivity rate stood at 10.47 per cent.

