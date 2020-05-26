Punjab reports 579 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reports 579 cases of coronavirus during the past 24-hours, raising the provincial tally to 20,656, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the primary and secondary health care department Punjab said that overall 352 people have died from the virus in the province with 15 deaths during the past 24 hours.

“We have currently performed 209370 tests,” the spokesman said.

A spokesperson of the Punjab health department had said that of the fresh cases, 318 tested positive in Lahore.

Over 6124 people had recovered from the virus in the province thus far, added the spokesperson.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has crossed the 58,000 after 1,356 cases reported during the past twenty-four hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 20,6546cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 23,507 in Sindh, 8,080 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 211 in Azad Kashmir.

The national tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,202.

