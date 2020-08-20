Punjab reports 58 new coronavirus cases, zero death

LAHORE: Punjab reported 58 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 95,800.

According to official figures released today, no death related to the contagion was reported during this period. The number of people who have fallen victim to the disease in the province stands at 2,186.

As many as 848,779 samples have been tested for the presence of Covid-19 thus far. Whereas, the number of people recuperating from the infection has surged to 90,210.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completed weeded out.

Coronavirus cases and associated deaths are on the decline as 513 new infections and eight fatalities were reported across the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), thus far, 6,209 people have died from complications related to the contagion with addition of fatalities reported over the previous 24 hours.

As many as 23,670 tests were conducted during this period, taking the number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.3 million. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 11,945.

