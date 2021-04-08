Punjab reports 62 Covid-19 deaths, 2,990 fresh cases in 24 hrs

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 62 more deaths and 2990 fresh infections by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, quoting provincial health department ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department 62 more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 6,793.

With addition of 2,990 new infections, the provincial tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged to 240,584.

Coronavirus has claimed 98 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,124 on Thursday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 98 more lives and 5,329 fresh infections were reported during the period.

Total count of active cases was recorded at 66,994 and the rate of positive cases stood at 10.69 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,816 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,584,877 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 173 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,942.

Overall 623,399 people have recovered from the virus including 2,610 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

