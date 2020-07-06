LAHORE: 646 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 81,963.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 13 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,884. More than 45,000 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

A total of 533,040 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

The country recorded 3,344 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide tally to 231,817 and casualties to 4,762 with addition of 50 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 3,344 new cases were detected when 22,271 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

95,407 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 131,649 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Read More: ‘Smart lockdown’ strategy helped reduce coronavirus cases across country: Shibli Faraz

94,528 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 81, 963 in Punjab, 28,116 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,814 in Balochistan, 13, 494 in Islamabad, 1,342 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,561 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Comments

comments