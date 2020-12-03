Punjab reports 727 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths in 24 hrs

LAHORE: The coronavirus claimed 25 more lives in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll from the disease to 3,091 on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Department, 727 fresh infections detected during this period, pushing the total number of cases thus far reported across the province to 1,21,083.

The tally of patients recovered from the disease in the province stands at 98,992, health department spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson advised general public to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect them from the disease.

Pakistan has recorded 3,499 new cases and 39 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 39 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,205. 1,586 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,469 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases increased up to 51,654.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh addition of the infections in country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 406,810.

A total of 42,904 tests were conducted across the country during last 24 hours period. Overall 3,46,951 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 56,27,539 samples have been tested thus far.

