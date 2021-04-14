Punjab reports 80 Covid-19 deaths, 2,775 new infections in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 80 deaths and 2,775 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, quoting health department spokesperson, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department 80 more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province in a day. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 7,141.

With addition of 2,775 new cases, the provincial tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged to 255,571, health department spokesperson said.

Provincial capital city Lahore reported 1,436 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, according to the health department.

Pakistan reported 135 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, making it the country’s highest death toll since June 29 last year.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 135 more lives in the country, taking the overall death toll to 15,754.

During the period, 4,681 fresh infections were reported from across the country.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 75,034 and the positivity rate stood at 9.73 per cent.

Comments

comments