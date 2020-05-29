927 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the total number of infections across the province to 22,964, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said 29 more deaths were reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 410.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 6,338 while a total of 223,074 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

Of the new infections, 428 were detected in Lahore, pushing the tally of cases in the provincial capital to 10,329.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the country has soared to over 64,950 and 1,320 respectively, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

25,309 in Sindh, 8,842 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,928 in Balochistan, 2,100 in Islamabad, 658 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 227 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 54 people died of complications related to the virus over the past 24 hours while 2,636 new infections surfaced in the country, taking the nationwide tally to 64,028. 11,931 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last twenty-four hours.

