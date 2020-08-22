Punjab reports 99 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 99 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,057, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to official figures released by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department today, no death related to the contagion was reported during last 24 hours. The number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the province stands at 2,188.

As many as 857,216 samples have been tested in the province to detect Covid-19 infection thus far. Whereas, the number of people recuperating from the infection has surged to 91,134.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completed weeded out.

The number of coronavirus cases and associated deaths are on the decline as 537 new infections and ten fatalities were reported across the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), thus far, 6,231 people have died from complications related to the contagion with addition of fatalities reported over the previous 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases reported across the country has jumped to 292,174.

As many as 25,537 tests were conducted during this period, taking the number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.4 million. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 10,626.

Out of 1,920 ventilators allocated for critically ill Covid-19 patients, 131 are in use as 1,188 patients are under treatment at 735 hospitals across the country.

Thus far, Sindh has reported a total of 127,381 cases, Punjab 95,958, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35,545, Balochistan 12,424, Islamabad 15453, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,223 and Gilgit Baltistan 2,604.

