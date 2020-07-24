Punjab reports five coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 294 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 91,423.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, five more people died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,105.

As many as 68,349 patients have recovered while overall 678,010 tests have been conducted so far.

According to a district-wise breakdown of fresh coronavirus cases, Lahore reported 100 cases, six in Sheikhupura, 12 in Rawalpindi, Jhelum 16, Attock 1, Chakwal, 1 and 17 cases were reported in Gujranwala.

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 31 in Gujrat, 15 in Multan, 15 in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh 10 and 12 cases were reported in Rahim Yar Khan.

Pakistan has confirmed 54 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 270,400. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,763, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,209 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

