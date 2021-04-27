Punjab reports highest single-day Covid-19 death toll so far

LAHORE: Punjab saw no let-up in Covid-19 fatalities as the province recorded the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department’s data, 107 people died of Covid-19 in a single day, pushing the provincial tally to 8,097.

As many as 2,680 new infections emerged when 19,368 samples were tested. The tally of confirmed cases in the province climbed to 293,468 with the addition of 2,680 cases.

Lahore reported 1,306 new infections, Rawalpindi 180, Faisalabad 141, Multan 111, and Khanewal 61.

Pakistan witnessed 142 more coronavirus deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 17,329.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 142 people died of Covid-19 in a single day. As many as 4,487 new infections surfaced during the same period, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 804,939.

The country’s overall positivity ratio of new cases was recorded at 10.20%, according to the NCOC.

Comments

comments