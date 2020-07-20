Punjab reports lowest coronavirus fatalities in months

LAHORE: Punjab on Monday reported its lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in about a month, ARY News reported.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab reported 398 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 90,191.

Four more people died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,083.

As many as 65,689 patients have recovered while overall 649,101 tests have been conducted so far.

According to a district-wise breakdown of fresh coronavirus cases, Lahore reported 123 cases, Nankana Sahib and Kasur one each, Shiekhupura five, Rawalpindi 25, Jhelum four, Chakwal two, Gujranwala 16, Sialkot seven, Gujrat three, Multan 33, Faisalabad 30, Jhang five, Rahim Yar Khan 11, Bahawalpur 31, Sahiwal nine, Okara three, Sargodha 34, and DG Khan eight.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan reported 1,587 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 265,083 and fatalities to 5599, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

During the period, 19,108 tests were conducted, which led to the emergence of 1,587 new cases.

Thus far, 205,929 patients have recuperated from the disease while 53,555 are undergoing treatment, of whom 260 are struggling for their lives on vents at various hospitals across the country.

