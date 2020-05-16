Punjab reports 287 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

LAHORE: 287 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 14,201, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

11 more deaths were reported, pushing the total number of provincial fatalities to 245.

According to the department, 4,757 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 155,247 tests have been conducted so far.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab govt allowed resumption of public transport from Monday across the province.

The Punjab government finalised the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of public transport across the province.

As per details, the govt officials held a meeting with transporters and developed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming public transport services in the province.

According to the SOPs decided by the Punjab government and transporters, passengers should have a distance of at least three feet when boarding. The air conditioning should be turned off and windows should be kept open.

One passenger for every two seats, while buses will have to be disinfected after each trip.

Hand sanitiser should be made available at each terminal and face masks have been mandatory for every passenger. Passengers with a fever, cough will not be allowed to board the bus.

It must be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday granted in-principle approval for resumption of public transport across the province.

Comments

comments