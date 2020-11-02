Punjab reports 283 infections, three deaths by COVID-19

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus has claimed three more lives and infected 283 people during the last 24 hours in Punjab, provincial health department announced on Monday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation, the spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab said that three more people succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,365 in the province.

The spokesperson maintained that 283 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours. The province has overall reported 104,554 cases out of which 97,471 have recovered their health.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday had said that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising as people were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly.

He had maintained that smart lockdown will be imposed in coronavirus hotspots in the province.

As many as 1,123 fresh cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country during the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally of cases to 335,093.

According to the latest details announced by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 12 more people died due to the highly contagious disease, taking the death toll to 6,835 in the country.

There are a total of 13,242 active cases of the coronavirus as 315,016 patients have recuperated.

