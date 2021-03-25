Punjab reports over 2500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 2571 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, a spokesperson of the provincial health department said on Thursday.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare department’s spokesperson stated today that total tally of confirmed patients of coronavirus has reached to 20,53,14 in the province.

In province 51 more patients of the disease have died, which increased overall death toll by coronavirus to 6097, spokesperson said.

In provincial capital city Lahore 1366 new virus cases have been reported, according to the spokesperson.

In Pakistan coronavirus claimed 63 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking overall death toll to 14,028 on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) COVID-19 has claimed 63 more lives while 3,946 fresh infections reported during the period.

The total count of active cases in the country is 36,849.

A total of 38,858 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,934,373 tests have been conducted so far.

Overall 2,587 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 27,47 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Moreover, 588,975 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

