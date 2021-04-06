Punjab reports record 88 Covid deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab has reported record 88 deaths and as many as 2,221 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a day record 88 more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province, Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 6,675.

Lahore reported 1,172 new cases of the virus and 42 deaths by the disease in a single day, according to the health department. In Rawalpindi 227 cases of novel coronavirus reported in 24 hours.

In the third wave of Covid-19, steep surge of infections being reported in Punjab, causing serious concerns across the country.

Coronavirus has claimed 103 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,924.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed 3,953 fresh infections of during the period.

Total count of active cases was recorded at 63,102 and the rate of positive tests stood at 8.47 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,665 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,493,362 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 58 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,645.

Overall 618,158 people have recovered from the virus including 2,198 who have regained health during the past 24 hours.

