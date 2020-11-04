Punjab reports six more dengue cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Provincial health authorities on Wednesday reported six more cases of dengue fever in Punjab in 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, the tally of confirmed dengue fever cases in Punjab has reached 157 this year since January 2020.

He further stated that no deaths have been reported in the ongoing year due to the dengue virus, adding that most of dengue patients have recovered to health.

Earlier in the month of August, as many as 533 suspected patients of dengue were reported in Punjab in a single day.

The patients were declared healthy after tests and were allowed to leave for their homes.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue fever.

“The ratio of dengue cases have substantially been reduced due to the efforts made by the district authorities and other concerned departments,” she said.

She directed the officials to carry out effective measures for preventing the growth of dengue larva. The minister said that dengue patients were being provided best medical facilities at public sector hospitals in Punjab.

