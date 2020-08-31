Punjab reports 28 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 28 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 96,769, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, two more people died from the virus in the last 24 hours. The number of people died from the disease in the province stands at 2,198.

More than 943,160 samples have been tested to diagnose the presence of COVID-19 thus far, according to a statement of the health department

The number of people recuperating from the infection in the province has passed 92,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coronavirus cases are on the decline in Pakistan as 213 new infections were detected across the country over the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of overall cases to 295,849.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), six more people succumbed to the highly contagious disease during this period, pushing the death toll from the virus to 6,294.

The number of active coronavirus cases has gone down to 8,873 as 280,682 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease. As many as 18,017 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, bringing the number of tests conducted so far to more than 2.6 million.

