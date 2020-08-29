Punjab reports zero death, 63 new cases of COVID-19

LAHORE: Punjab reported 63 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and no death related to the contagion was reported in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of confirmed cases across the province has reached to 96,699.

As many as 935,716 samples have been tested to diagnose the presence of COVID-19 thus far, according to a statement of the health department.

Whereas, the number of people recuperating from the infection in the province has surged to 92,449.

The number of people died from the disease in the province stands at 2,195.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completely weeded out.

The provincial government had recently imposed “micro smart lockdown” in small neighbourhoods of three cities for a period of fourteen days to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The localities have been sealed in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

Pakistan reported 319 new coronavirus cases and a single death over the previous 24 hours, lifting the number of fatalities to 6,284.

According to latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 319 new cases were detected when 22,434 samples were tested during this period across the country.

The number of active coronavirus cases has gone down to 8,748 as 280,340 patients have recuperated from the disease. 1,084 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 112 are on vents.

Amid fears of another wave of coronavirus due to lack of implementation of precautionary measures in tourist spots, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday had directed to improve the testing process at the tourism destinations to avoid the situation.

