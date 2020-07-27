Punjab reports zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since May

LAHORE: Punjab has reported zero new Covid-19 deaths for the first time since May 26, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

The province reported 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 92,073.

The death toll in the province stands at 2,116.

10 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 81,263 in the province.

The province has conducted overall 699,636 virus tests so far.

According to a district-wise breakdown of fresh coronavirus cases, Lahore reported 57 cases, one case in Sheikhupura, 10 in Rawalpindi, Jhelum three, Attock 1, and 12 cases were reported in Gujranwala.

Read More: Pakistan continues to witness decline in coronavirus cases

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sialkot, one in Narowal, 9 in Bahawalpur, 10 in Multan, six in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh one and six cases were reported in Rahim Yar Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country reported 1,176 new novel coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide number of cases to 274,286.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 20 deaths were also reported due to virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,842.

The number of active cases of the COVID-19 in the country now stands at 27,421.

Comments

comments