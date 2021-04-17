Punjab resumes physical classes for grades 9-12 from 19th

LAHORE: Physical classes for grades nine to 12 are set to resume in over a dozen cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, and Gujrat from April 19 (Monday).

Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Murad Raas announced that in-person classes for grades 9,10,11,12 will start at all public and private schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, TT Singh, Sargoda, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and DG Khan on April 19.

All educational institutions in these districts were closed due to high positivity rate of Covid-19 cases.

The minister further said classes will take place only on Mondays and Thursdays. “Entire Classes of 9,10,11,12 to be called on only Monday and Thursday. Since Classrooms of 1 through 8 will be empty, students can be spread over the whole school to follow SOPS,” he tweeted.

On April 6, a conference of education and health ministers had unanimously decided that in districts affected by the coronavirus, classes one to 8th will remain closed till April 28, whereas classes 9th to 12th will resume from April 19.

