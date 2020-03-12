Five suspected coronavirus patients admitted to Punjab hospitals

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab on Thursday confirmed that 81 suspected coronavirus patients have been reported in Punjab but none of them has been tested positive, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said that 81 suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported in Punjab province, out of them 71 have been discharged and declared clear from coronavirus.

“No confirmed coronavirus case in Punjab. Five suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted to Punjab hospitals and were currently in isolation wards,” he added.

He further said that over 4500 passengers have been screened in the last 15 days and no confirmed case has been reported thus far.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza has said that Facebook will run a public awareness campaign on its platform for Pakistani users to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The development comes during the meeting of the Facebook delegation who called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza here in Islamabad on Thursday. Issues related to coronavirus were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Zafar Mirza said that Facebook delegation has offered Pakistan to run an awareness campaign to combat the novel COVID-19 in the country. He said that there are millions of Pakistani users on Facebook and the step will country in the fight against corona.

The Facebook international delegation member Jolin Zu said the social media website will remove the misinformation regarding coronavirus from Facebook.

On Wednesday, the second coronavirus case was reported from Gilgit-Baltistan reported, raising Pakistan’s tally of total confirmed cases to 19.

Comments

comments