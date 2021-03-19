Punjab decides withdrawing timescale promotion to educators: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab authorities have decided to withdraw the time-scale promotions of educators of Grade 16 to 19, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the Punjab authorities have decided to take back time-scale from educators of Grade 16 to 19. Those educators who have been illegally granted time-scale promotions between 2019 and 2021 will face inquiries.

Moreover, the educators will have to return the perks and allowances in term of time-scale promotion that had been granted illegally to them. Sources said that Rs200 million is expected to be recovered by the provincial finance department after taking action against the educators.

It emerged that the educators who have managed to get time-scale promotions in violation of the seniority regulations will face inquiry.

The Punjab finance department has also stopped the relevant authorities to grant time-scale promotion to educators without getting approval.

